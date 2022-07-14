French President Urges Troops To Maintain 'moral Strength' Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

The President of France has urged the nation’s soldiers to maintain their "moral strength" in the wake of the war which is taking place on the borders of Europe. During the traditional address to military personnel prior to Bastille Day, President Emmanuel Macron remarked, "War is returning, fully and cruelly, on European soil, and it reminds us of the tragedies of history,” Associated Press reported.

He further asserted, "We now rediscover that the moral strength of our nation should absolutely be cultivated, encouraged and developed.”

In light of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Macron claimed that the government intends to fulfil its pledge as a part of a military budget law that predicted allocating 50 billion euros ($50.17 billion) for the military by 2025, Associated Press reported. More funding would be required, he indicated, and industries must alter their "paradigm" about how defence programs are managed.

Pour répondre aux besoins de la Nation, nous allons devoir investir plus vite et plus fort dans notre défense et changer de paradigme. Je l’ai assuré ce soir à nos armées. pic.twitter.com/fLKqgcWKzS — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 13, 2022

Celebration of Bastille Day aims to show France's commitment to NATO

On Thursday, July 14, thousands of French troops and allies from Eastern Europe will march along the Champs-Elysees Avenue to celebrate France's national holiday, Bastille Day. In addition to jets, military vehicles, and a drone, the annual parade will also display France's power and its support for Ukraine. French President Macron will also lead the annual Bastille Day parade of France down the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris.

Furthermore, in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the commencement of this year's Bastille Day parade was intended to show France's commitment to NATO and its closest European allies, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, with their national flags flying, troops from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary were placed in the front position. They will march with multinational forces that were stationed in Romania following the invasion.

According to the Associated Press, French President Emmanuel Macron has even praised Ukraine's remarkable capacity to resist Russian aggression on the eve of Bastille Day. He demanded a "rethink" of France's military involvement in Africa as well as a review of France's military structure to make it more adaptable in the face of shifting threats.

Macron addressed French military brass on Wednesday night, saying, "Each and every one of us was struck by the Ukrainian nation’s moral strength that allowed it to hold on despite an initially unfavourable balance of power."

The Bastille Day ceremony involves over 6,000 people and 200 horses from the French Republican Guard, which will be presided over by Macron and other dignitaries. The "storming of the Bastille prison" by irate Parisian mobs on July 14, 1789, is celebrated on Bastille Day. This event contributed to the French Revolution and therefore, a feeling of national unity since it led to the granting of extensive rights to people in the years that followed.

(Image: AP)