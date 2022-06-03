Fresh US Sanctions 'will Make Global Economic Situation Worse': Russian Diplomat

The barrage of Western sanctions imposed on Russia led by the United States “will only make the global economic situation worse and affect food security,” Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said on Thursday, June 2.

"We are not surprised with the new restrictions," the ambassador said, describing them as "yet another confirmation of Washington’s Russophobic hysteria”, according to the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel. Antonov warned that the sanctions against Moscow will prove to be injurious, and will make global matters worse in the future.

"We are convinced that the injurious practice of restrictions will only make global matters worse, leading to new disruptions in supply chains and affecting food security. Economic fluctuations may affect the United States as well," Antonov said, as per the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel.

Russia's ambassador to the US continued, "Even battered by restrictions and bans, we are ready to service our debts. We are convinced that attempts to block the possibility of payments for Russia will not remain unnoticed by serious investors, undermining confidence in the United States." Earlier, the US approved another round of sanctions against Russia to deter its brutal war in Ukraine.

US expands anti-Russian sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury targeted prominent Russian government officials linked to President Vladimir Putin and business leaders, luxury property of elites, and luxury asset management and service companies key to Russian attempts to evade sanctions. This includes close Putin associate and money-manager of Putin’s offshore wealth, Sergei Roldugin and his family members, Putin-linked yachts and Kremlin aligned yacht brokerages including Imperial Yachts and its CEO which provide services for Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, and government ministers overseeing key sectors integral to the Russian economy. Additionally, Russian oligarchs and elites close to Putin, including God Nisanov, a close associate of Russian official Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, were also sanctioned.

"The Russian economy is staggering under the weight of financial and trade sanctions, export controls, and the exodus of approximately 1,000 U.S. and multinational businesses. Analysts are projecting a double-digit decline in Russian GDP in 2022," the White House predicted. Washington will continue “to impose severe costs” on Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.