'Frustrated' Vladimir Putin Could Choose A Deadly Approach In Ukraine, Says CIA Director

Amid the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, a top US intelligence official, on Tuesday, warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could choose a deadly approach in order to "demilitarise" the already war-torn country. Testifying at an annual global threat hearing before the House Intelligence Committee about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, US intelligence official William J Burns said Putin has now frustrated and hence there were chances of the Russian President taking the most aggressive approach against its neighbouring country. He warned of an "ugly next few weeks" in Ukraine. According to CIA Director Burns, around 2000-4000 Russian troops were killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

"Putin is determined to dominate and control Ukraine to shape its orientation. This is a matter of deep personal conviction for him, he has been doing it in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years. That conviction matter more than ever in the Russian system created by him that narrowed and the COVID pandemic have made it even narrower," said the top official.

As per the CIA Director, Putin had ordered his forces to invade Ukraine with the assumption that the Ukrainian forces would surrender within two or a maximum of three days. However, as the situation did not develop as per his plans, Burns said Putin has chosen an aggressive path despite Wesimposing back-to-back sanctions.

"He has been proven wrong. Instead of seizing Kyiv within the first two days of the campaign, which is what his plan was premised upon, the Russians still have not been able to fully encircle Ukraine's capital city," the CIA Director said.

Russian military performance "largely ineffective", says Burns

He highlighted how the Ukrainian forces and civilians prevented a 40-mile convoy of Russian armoured vehicles, tanks and towed artillery for days on the outskirts of the national capital, Kyiv. Russia's military performance, Burns said, has been "largely ineffective."

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/AP