G7 Announces Support To Ukraine In Reviving Its Healthcare Infrastructure Ravaged By War

Ukraine continues to receive assistance from across the world in the midst of the Russian aggression which has now transcended three months with no signs of cessation anywhere in sight. In the latest development pertaining to the war, the Group of Seven (G7) countries have voiced their willingness to continue supporting Ukraine to bolster its efforts and rebuild its healthcare infrastructure. A statement was released after the G7 health ministers met in Berlin on Friday, which mentioned that they will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to boost the functioning and recovery of its healthcare system now and in the future, adding that they will carefully coordinate separate G7 efforts in the second half of 2022, according to TASS. The G7 is presently led by Germany.

The forum also stated that significant disruptions to the Ukrainian healthcare system, which were driven by Russia's special military operation, destroyed hundreds of hospitals and medical facilities after the incessant attacks and thousands of medical workers were forced to flee their homes. The G7 Health Ministers claimed that millions of displaced individuals today have little or no access to health care and people are dying due to life-saving treatment being interrupted. They also condemned Russia's special operation in Ukraine and demanded immediate cessation to hostilities.

G7 Financial Ministers agreed on an $18.4 billion aid package for Ukraine

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the G7 Financial Ministers agreed on an $18.4 billion aid package to help the former Soviet state ravaged by war. They also emphasized that they are prepared to support Kyiv throughout the Russian conflict and provide more assistance if required, according to media reports. The G7 is a forum of economically developed nations that includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan. Its most important objectives are to discover solutions to global political and social issues.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he had decided to execute a special military operation in response to a plea from the leaders of the Donbas republics, Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian President made it clear that they don't want to take over Ukraine. Following the military operation, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries placed harsh sanctions on Russia.

