G7 Countries To Meet In Brussels To Discuss Ongoing Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Germany on Friday (local time) announced that the Group of Seven (G7) nations would discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The summit will take place on March 24th in Brussels.

According to Nikkie Asia, the German government has announced that an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be held to discuss actions against Russia for its ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.

Recently, the foreign ministers of the G7 grouping met virtually on Thursday. At this virtual meeting, they agreed to keep building pressure on Russia and, at the same time, provide more humanitarian assistance to the war-stricken Ukraine.

Germany is holding the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven, which includes the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Italy, the UK, and Germany.

According to ANI, US President Joe Biden will lead the G7 summit, with the goal of demonstrating unity not only inside NATO but also within the G7 to maintain pressure on Russia. The G7 leaders are scheduled to discuss more sanctions and other actions against Russia and Belarus, which are backing the aggression, as well as how to pacify and stabilise the region.

Coordinating with G7 to give a befitting reply to Russia's aggression: Biden

Last week, US President Joe Biden in his televised address to his country highlighted that allies and partners were all working together, and said that coordination with G7 countries was also being increased to give a befitting reply to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"We are increasing coordination with G7 nations for furthering our sanctions...G7 is stepping up to adding Russian billionaires who take money from money," the US President said, "We will hit Putin hard, crush the Russian economy. Moscow Stock Exchange is shut, it has been two weeks."

Putin: 'Sanctions backfiring Europeans and Americans'

With various international groupings, the US and Europe are trying to put pressure on Russia with harsh and stringent sanctions. However, according to Russia's state-affiliated media RT, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a government meeting on Wednesday that western sanctions on Russia are a blow to the nation but they also affect the world economy. He said that those sanctions are backfiring on the Europeans and Americans through increasing prices for gasoline, energy, food, and job losses associated with the Russian market.

"As their weapons, [Western states] choose economic, financial, trade and other sanctions against Russia. They are now backfiring on the Europeans and Americans through rising prices for gasoline, energy, food, and job losses associated with the Russian market,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to RT.