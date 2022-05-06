G7 Leaders Likely To Talk To Ukraine's Zelenskyy Via Video Conferencing On May 8: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated, a German government spokesperson stated that the Group of Seven (G7) leaders are expected to hold a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, May 8. Notably, the G7 is an inter-governmental political forum of seven of the world's most advanced economies, including the US, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Friday, German spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann stated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be holding the third video conference with his G7 partners since the start of this year. The G7 presidency is currently held by Germany.

Hoffman went on to say that May 8 is a significant date in history because it marks the end of World War II in Europe. "The video conference will cover current issues, particularly the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will take part and report on the current situation in his country," she outlined, CNN reported. Earlier on May 4, Biden emphasised that his administration is open to considering the idea of imposing additional sanctions against Russia and that the US will consult with other Group of Seven (G7) members on the matter.

G7 offers an additional $24 billion in assistance for Ukraine

As Russia intensified its attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, the G7 finance ministers have offered an additional $24 billion in assistance for Ukraine for 2022. In a statement released on April 21, the finance ministers urged the international organisations and multilateral fora not to conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner. The member states had also condemned the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in the Ukrainian towns, especially in Bucha and Irpin. “We continue to stand with Ukraine,” the statement of the group of seven foreign ministers further read.

UN chief urges world to unite and make efforts to end Ukraine war

It is significant to mention here that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged the world to unite and put an end to the conflict in Ukraine. He also termed the ongoing war as senseless, ruthless and limitless in its potential for global destruction, The Associated Press reported. The top UN official also claimed that even a single day of the ceasefire would avert scores of civilian fatalities and allow thousands more to flee Russian attacks.

