G7 Leaders To Hold Virtual Summit Soon Over Ukraine Crisis, Will Discuss Russia Sanctions

As Russia Ukraine tensions escalate over “independence” of the Eastern Ukraine’s pro-Russian Donbas People’s Republics, leaders of the G7 consider meeting virtually as soon as possible to discuss the developments, Kyodo news reported. The meeting may be expected at an early date, possibly around February 24, as the threat of an armed invasion by Russia looms. Moscow’s defence ministry, however, had earlier announced that it was initiating a partial withdrawal of the combat troops on the frontier with Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed that the G7 will not accept any unilateral change in the status of the Ukrainian territory.

NATO and the West, although, are calling Russia’s bluff alleging that Russian President Putin has positioned significant troops to launch offensive “at any given time now.”

Sanctions against Russia to be discussed on sidelines

The said G7 summit is expected to reaffirm its unity over protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine at the emergency meeting that will be held this month. The spokesperson for host Germany of the foreign ministry of G-7 has also confirmed a meeting in Munich on Saturday. At the Munich conference, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss the sanctions against Russia in the event of an incursion. Foreign ministers are expected to draft an agenda in person on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to tackle Russia’s aggression. The United States and other Western allies, including Britain, have already threatened sanctions on Russia to deter aggressive activities.

Japan will "coordinate with the G-7" in dealing with the Ukraine crisis, including "imposing sanctions should there be a Russian invasion, while it continues to seek a solution through diplomatic dialogue,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed in a press conference.

G7 leaders also agreed to continue diplomatic efforts for de-escalation of the Russia Ukraine crisis. The foreign ministers of the G-7 had also earlier warned Russia of economic sanctions, reminding that it would have "massive and immediate" consequences should it invade Kyiv. US President Joe Biden had earlier stated that partial Russian troop withdrawal has not been ascertained and that "an invasion remains distinctly possible”. Russia meanwhile has accused North Atlantic Treaty Organization NATO of threatening its national security, as it asked the alliance to remove the military from Eastern Europe.