G7 To Not Recognise Sham Referendums By Russia In Ukraine, Says German Foreign Minister

Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the Group of Seven (G7) will not accept "pseudo-referendums" that Russia is preparing to hold in the occupied territories of Ukraine. She further stated that the intergovernmental forum will also impose further sanctions on Russia for doing the same in the Ukrainian region. Notably, the G7 consists of nations like Germany, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. "The G7 members will also "pursue further targeted sanctions" on Russia if the referendums take place, Baerbock stated, as per the press release by the German Foreign Office.

The German Foreign Minister's remarks came after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine declared plans to hold referendums in order to join Russia. According to reports, the referendums are expected to start on September 23 in regions such as the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir has pledged to ensure a conducive environment to hold referendums in those regions.

"We will do everything to ensure safe conditions to hold referendums so that people can express their will. We will also support the decision on their future, which will be made by the majority of residents in these regions," Putin stated, as per the Associated Press (AP).

G7 asks Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity

Meanwhile, the G7 has warned that any acquisition of Ukrainian territory would be a flagrant infraction of both the UN Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty. They also urged all States to categorically reject any such referendums and also asked to not acknowledge their outcomes. "Russia must immediately stop its aggression, withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and the territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the G7 said in a statement.

Zelenskky presents 5-point 'peace formula' to punish aggression

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for nearly seven months now. Since the onset of the war on February 24, both the warring nations have also held several rounds of peace negotiations. However, they have all failed to yield desired results.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, and outlined a 5-point "peace formula" to punish aggression amid the ongoing conflict. Ukraine's peace formula intends to punish aggression, protect life, restore security and territorial integrity, guarantee security, and highlight the importance of determination.

Image: AP