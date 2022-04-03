As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues for over a month, the ambassadors of G7 have pledged to ensure that Ukraine receives immediate and long-term humanitarian and economic assistance. The group has even decided to monitor the reports of war crimes and other violations of humanitarian law in the war-torn country. On Saturday, the G7 ambassadors sent out tweets and reaffirmed their stance on the Ukraine crisis. It stated, "The G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We Stand With Ukraine."

The groups stated that while Ukraine is battling Russian aggression and serving the basic needs of Ukrainians, G7 Ambassadors will attempt to assist these immediate efforts outside the domestic reform process. The diplomats stated that the group will use its network and resources to assist Ukraine in obtaining humanitarian and economic assistance for both short-term and long-term needs.

Ambassadors pledged to keep a careful eye on reports of war crimes

Ambassadors have also vowed to keep a careful eye on reports of possible war crimes and other violations of humanitarian law, as well as to assist Ukraine in defending the shared understanding of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and human rights. The group further stated that in order to support economic rehabilitation and facilitate Ukraine's return to its ambitious economic and judicial reform trajectory after the war, the G7 will coordinate its activities with other foreign partners of Ukraine.

G7 countries rejected Vladimir Putin's demand of paying for Russian gan in roubles

Earlier, G7 countries rejected Vladimir Putin's demand of paying for Russian gan in roubles, stating that it is unacceptable. The group then urged the enterprises concerned not to comply with Putin's demand. German Chancellor clearly said that Russia will receive the payment according to the contract, which is in euros. Economists believe that Putin's demand looked to be aimed at bolstering the rouble, which has fallen in value against other currencies since Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting Western countries to impose harsh sanctions on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Throughout the country, Russian troops have been shelling and destroying important infrastructure and residences.

Image: AP