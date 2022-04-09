General Alexander Dvornikov: All About Russia's New Military Commander In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has appointed General Alexander Dvornikov as the new commander of military operations in Ukraine, BBC reported. As per the report, a Western official confirmed the new commander's name, saying Dvornikov has substantial expertise in Russian operations in Syria. This major change came amid reports that Moscow expects an "announceable success" in eastern Ukraine by May 9, the day Russia commemorates the Great Patriotic War's victory.

About General Alexander Dvornikov

Noting the experience of the General, the Russian President's Office believed that overall command and control against Ukraine would improve under his leadership. General Dvornikov has served in different capacities during his tenure. He was sent to the Western Group of Forces and assigned to the 6th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade as a battalion commander. He also led regiments in the 10th Guards Tank Division and the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Division in the late 1990s.

In the North Caucasus Military District, Dvornikov rose through the ranks to become chief of staff and eventually commander of a motor rifle division. He later became the 36th Army's deputy commander and chief of staff after graduating from the Military Academy of the General Staff. The decorated military officer also assumed command of the 5th Red Banner Army in 2008.

Russia-Ukraine war

It should be mentioned here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 45th day on Saturday. According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, as many as 16 children have lost their lives and 306 others are injured since the onset of the war on February 24. A number of public organizations have also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to immediately sign the law on war criminals adopted by the Verkhovna Rada back in 2021. Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency claimed that more than 4.2 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine.

(Image: Twitter/@ukrpravda_news)