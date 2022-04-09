Google blocked the Russian State Duma's YouTube channel "Duma TV" on Saturday. Justifying the act later, a spokesperson for the company said the move "complies with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. If we find that an account is in violation of the terms of service, we will take appropriate action."

Previously, Chairman of Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the blockage of Duma's YouTube channel is an act of violation of freedom of expression by Washington.