Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022
We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign. pic.twitter.com/KNY0Nm6NQ3
Spokesperson of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, in a massive claim on Saturday, revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is planning to bring the dead bodies of people killed by massive Ukrainian shelling to Irpin to carry out a "cynical and staged" action for the distribution of video footage via Wester Media, ANI reported.
Kremlin spox #Peskov to @SkyNews: We deny the Russian military can have something in common with these atrocities and that dead bodies were shown on the streets of #Bucha— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 9, 2022
🔗https://t.co/3BSgoiwpAT pic.twitter.com/ojGr7b64Vl
The European Commission is pledging 1bn euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war following Russia’s invasion, Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Speaking at a fundraising event, the EU leader emphasized, "six hundred million of those will go to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian authorities, and partially to the United Nations. And 400m euros will go to the frontline states that are doing such an outstanding job and helping the refugees that are coming".
The #StandUpForUkraine campaign has raised €9.1 billion for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine.— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 9, 2022
And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country.
The world is Standing Up For Ukraine!
More: https://t.co/ytsebozn56 pic.twitter.com/CCOLP4hJi5
The UK prime minister traveled to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy in person “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people”, Downing Street said. During the ongoing meeting, both the leaders are expected to discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine with Johnson poised to roll out a new package of financial and military aid.
Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine’s president office said , "The UK is the leader in defence support for Ukraine. The leader in the antiwar coalition. The leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor".
More than two-thirds of houses in the besieged city of Chernihiv have been damaged or destroyed. In addition, more than 700 people have been killed in the shellings, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.
1100-year-old @misto_chernihiv. A city with a longer history than @AmsterdamNL, @wir_berlin, or @CityofSthlm. russian barbarians besieged it for more than a month. More than ⅔ houses were damaged or destroyed. More than 700 people were killed in the shellings.#russianwarcrimes pic.twitter.com/wclGWLBi3J— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2022
British PM Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Saturday marking a previously unannounced meeting as the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 45. According to sources, Johnson's surprise visit commenced by meeting Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier today asked for a 'firm response' to the Kramatorsk rail station attack. Notably, the UK is leading in defense support to Ukrainian troops, the anti-war coalition as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez participated in #StandUpForUkraine pledge event. They were joined by various leaders from across the world including Canada, Luxembourg and Germany-all of whom gathered to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
Prime Minister @katrinjak,— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 9, 2022
Thank you for reiterating Iceland's support to Ukraine with continued humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine, as well as in-country support for refugees arriving to 🇮🇸 #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/iQ1mESbnDO
España nunca deja de mostrar su solidaridad y generosidad. 🇪🇸— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 9, 2022
Gracias @sanchezcastejon por el constante apoyo en favor de los que más lo necesitan.
#StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/wGeCqoJOTK
In these dark hours, Germany stands with Ukraine and its people.— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 9, 2022
Chancellor @OlafScholz reiterates his support to internally displaced Ukrainians and refugees at our #StandUpForUkraine pledge event.
Thank you Germany 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/F8ZvMkBqn6
The EU will discuss its support for war crimes investigations in Ukraine in meetings over the next two days with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. According to a report by The Guardian, Khan is expected to meet the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell tomorrow, on Sunday. Later, he is scheduled to meet the EU foreign ministers on Monday.
Austrian Chancellor says he expects more European Union sanctions against Russia but is defending his country’s opposition so far to cut off deliveries of Russian gas. Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday became the latest of several European leaders to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Nehammer said that he expects more European Union sanctions against Moscow but is defending his country’s opposition so far to cut off deliveries of Russian gas. Addressing a news conference, he said, "we will continue to ratchet up sanctions inside the European Union until the war stops” and that a package of sanctions imposed this week "won’t be the last one."
Italy has announced that it will re-open its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv immediately after the festival of Easter. Addressing reporters in the aftermath of a foreign ministry meeting, PM Mario Draghi said, "We were the last to leave Kyiv and we will be among the first to go back. At the same time, we must intensify diplomatic pressure to bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the talks table and reach a ceasefire
In the wake of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, all the EU countries have now stopped allowing the passage of cars registered in Russia and Belarus. The news was confirmed by Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine has charged the head of Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast with high treason. Kostyantyn Ivashchenko, a member of the Mariupol city council from a pro-Kremlin party has been positioned as the so-called mayor of the Russian-occupied parts of Mariupol. Russia has now escalated its offensives in the eastern part of Ukraine, focussing majorly on souther eastern port cities of Odesa and Mariupol.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "destroying the future of his country” Vladimir Putin has an imperial mindset “known to us from the 19th, 18th, 17th and other centuries,” he said. He also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in the country. It is pertinent to note that the German leader recently held his first in-person meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson wherein he discussed the ongoing conflict.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for the perpetrators of civilian killings in Bucha to be held accountable for war crimes. Addressing a Press Conference, he said that it was something that "we cannot forget." “We cannot overlook that this is a crime. These are war crimes we will not accept... those who did this must be held accountable.” He said that Germany would continue supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. Notably, he had previously denied Kyiv’s request to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles.
Google blocked the Russian State Duma's YouTube channel "Duma TV" on Saturday. Justifying the act later, a spokesperson for the company said the move "complies with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. If we find that an account is in violation of the terms of service, we will take appropriate action."
Previously, Chairman of Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the blockage of Duma's YouTube channel is an act of violation of freedom of expression by Washington.
Vyacheslav #Volodin, chairman of #Russia's #Duma says the blockage of Duma's #YouTube channel is an act of violation of freedom of expression by #Washington. pic.twitter.com/8aFvqezoIA— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 9, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Negammer in Kyiv. Sharing a picture from the meet later, Negammer expressed his solidarity with the nation. "Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are currently suffering. We will help where we can to alleviate humanitarian suffering and end this war", he said.
Russian Defence Ministry, on Saturday, said that it destroyed an air ammunition depot in the Poltava region. The city is located in the center of the country.
#BREAKING | Russia claims to have destroyed Ukraine's arms depot— Republic (@republic) April 9, 2022
Tune in to watch #LIVE updates - https://t.co/fIdo0X59L9 pic.twitter.com/XwQT8dOWF3
Marking the latest incident of Russia's crackdown on protesters, a St. Petersburg resident was fined for holding an anti-poster poster during a rally. "The war has brought so much grief that it is impossible to forget it, there is no forgiveness for those who again build aggressive plans", read the poster. Interestingly, the poster was from one of the speeches of Russian President Putin.
A court in St. #Petersburg fined Artur Dmitriev 30,000 rubles for a poster with an anti-war quote from Vladimir #Putin. The activist was found guilty of discrediting the armed forces, Novaya Gazeta report. pic.twitter.com/RPksLjCF5Z— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 9, 2022
Ukrainians dismantled a monument dedicated to Russian writer Alexander Pushkin in Ternopil. According to Mayor Serhiy Nadal, Pushkin had nothing to do with Ternopil. Earlier another Pushkin monument was dismantled in Mukacheve. As the Russian offensive continues to escalate, multiple monuments and statues of Russian authors and artists have been destroyed.
On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said that nearly 19,100 Russian personnel have been killed since the war began. In its daily military update, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that more than 700 tanks and 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems have been destroyed.
Summary of the losses of the #Russian occupiers as of April 9, according to the Armed Forces of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ql2qEhbhjA— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 9, 2022
ritain’s Ministry of Defense says Russian naval forces are launching cruise missiles into Ukraine to support military operations in the eastern Donbas region and around the cities of Mariupol and Mykolaiv.
In its Saturday morning briefing, the ministry said Russia’s air forces are expected to increase activity in the south and east of Ukraine to further support these operations.
Amid the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, Google has now blocked the State Duma’s YouTube channel DumaTV on Saturday. Meanwhile, the website has released a statement about Google's decision and added it was knowing about the possible block and therefore developed other sites. However, the chairman of Duma TV, Vyacheslav Volodin called the action an act of violation of freedom of expression by Washington. Earlier last month, YouTube blocked Russian state-funded media channels such as Sputnik, RT News and others.
#YouTube blocked the channel of the State #Duma of #Russia.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 9, 2022
The channel had about 145,000 subscribers. pic.twitter.com/r7YnURP4QC
As the Russian forces were unable to achieve the "goal" set by their President Vladimir Putin despite the war entering its 45th day, media reports claimed that the commander of Russia’s southern military district is now leading the "frustrated army". According to the sources of BBC, Russia’s southern military district, General Alexander Dvornikov, is now leading the Russian invasion. The name of the new commander was confirmed by a Western official who said that Dvornikov has extensive experience in Russian operations in Syria.
Read the full story here
The Chernobyl officials said the staff were interrogated regularly by the Russian forces when they took control of the nuclear site last month. According to an official, the Russian forces were asking for all the details pertaining to the operation of the site. The official said they even stole fuel from the Russian troops to keep the site running and to prevent any catastrophic incident.
As the massive attack at a Ukrainian train station killed at least 52 civilians who were trying to flee the country via trains on Friday, Russians took to the streets to protest against the brutal killings of women and children. However, the protestors were detained by Putin's police.
In #Kazakhstan, local activists held a rally near the #Russian consulate in #Almaty. It was dissolved by the police. pic.twitter.com/OIzxyykSME— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 9, 2022
Amid the ongoing war, the Ukrainian forces claimed that the Russian troops were now leaving some of the posts that they were holding since the start of the invasion. On the other hand, the Russian Defence Ministry, on Saturday, released footage of destroying the Ukrainian tanks which were used by the Kyiv forces to deter Putin's aggression.
Ten humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations are to open in Ukraine’s east on Saturday, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. The corridors will allow residents to leave a number of cities in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
The UK intelligence report claimed that the Russian air activity in the south and east of Ukraine is expected to increase further in the coming days. The report, however, claimed that the Russian forces would not be able to establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Donbass region due to the strong resistance posed by the Ukrainian army.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 April 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/E0EjD3xPmZ
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hswPju7mdi