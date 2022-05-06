George Bush Hails Zelenskyy's 'commitment To Liberty', Calls Him 'Churchill Of Our Time'

Former United States President George W. Bush’s office announced on Thursday that he held a virtual meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he labelled “the Winston Churchill of our time.” “I was honored to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy – the Winston Churchill of our time – this morning. I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people,” Bush said in a statement released by the Presidential Center on May 5.

George W Bush lauds Zelesnkyy's leadership and commitment to liberty

Former US president underscored that President Zelenskyy “assured me” that his country will not waver in its fight against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s “barbarism and thuggery.” In the statement, Bush further informed that Americans are exceedingly inspired by Ukraine’s fortitude and resilience. “We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom,” he said. During the meeting, the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude toward the America for its support for the Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Zelesnkyy recalled the “sympathy Ukrainians felt” towards the United States citizens in the aftermath of the deadly 9/11 attacks in 2001 during the presidency of George W Bush.

“Our conversation is important to me because you are an example of a strong leader,” Zelenskyy said, according to press release published by President of Ukraine’s Office. "Americans are sincere, open-minded people, and I feel it. We have common values. I feel that it is from the heart," Ukraine’s President said.

The 43rd President of the United States meanwhile expressed support for Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukraine citizens in the fight against the aggressor [Russia]. "Your courage is very important for further success. If you continue to do what you do, you will always have our support if you continue to fight as you do now," said George W. Bush. "Your country has been invaded by forces that want to kill innocent people. And the fact that you stand firm inspires Americans," he added.