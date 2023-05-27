Georgian President Calls For Strict Restrictions On Mass Arrivals From Russia

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili exhorted the government to introduce “fair regulations” as the country witnesses an influx of migrants from Russia due to the recent resumption of visa-free and direct air travel between the two nations. “The independence we celebrate today also means protecting our own citizens from the state. Statehood is when the country is governed by rules and laws,” Zurabishvili said on Friday, according to RT.

Her remarks came during a speech at Liberty Square in Tbilisi on Friday, the day Georgia celebrated its Independence Day. It is marked annually on May 26 to commemorate the day that Georgia declared its sovereignty during a tumultuous period of the collapse of the Russian Empire and the simultaneous creation of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“Therefore, it is not clear why no measures and fair regulations have been adopted for the mass arrivals from Russia and their activities, especially in such areas as healthcare and education. Or even buying real estate and not paying taxes,” Zurabishvili said during her address.

Zurabishvili criticises Putin for lifting air travel ban

Arguing that her call for strict restrictions does not stem from “xenophobia” or being anti-Russian, the leader asserted that “we accepted the occupier from the country without a word and we will live with about 80,000 immigrants.” Georgia has observed a rise in Russian mass arrivals after President Vladimir Putin removed an air travel ban and visa regime with Georgia earlier this month. The ban was implemented back in 2019 when anti-Russia protests were held in Tbilisi.

Describing the recent lift of the ban as “another provocation”, Zurabishvili said that it was “unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory”. “It is incomprehensible and insulting when we count today how many millions the ‘gift of flights’ will bring us. Is our dignity sold for 200 or 300 million?! The government is responsible for protecting the territory and managing the border. You must know who is entering and who is leaving the country," she avered.