German Chancellor Says Ukraine's NATO Membership 'not On Agenda' Amid Tensions With Russia

Amid escalating tensions at the Ukraine-Russian border, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed that Ukraine's bid for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is not on the agenda and added it will not happen in the foreseeable future. He slammed Russia for framing Ukraine's desire of joining NATO as an issue to fulfil the criteria of war.

According to him, it is paradoxical because there is no decision on this on the agenda. "Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is paradoxical because there is no decision on this on the agenda," Russian news agency, Sputnik, quoted Scholz as saying at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 19.

Further, he raised serious concerns over the military aggression against Ukraine and warned Russia to be ready to face the dire consequences. "We Europeans and the transatlantic community have warned Russia that military aggression against Ukraine would be a severe error, and we do not want this to happen," the chancellor added.

Meanwhile, while commenting on the massing of Russian troops along Ukraine's border, Scholz said that the deployment of over 100,000 soldiers has no justification. He said that the West was ready to talk with Moscow about its security proposals, but added that the Russian President must make a clear difference between "untenable demands" and "legitimate security interests".

"The fundamental principles of the Organisation for Security Co-operation in Europe are non-negotiable for us. Russia has agreed to them, and they include the right to freely choose one's alliances. At the same, there are questions of security that are important for both sides, first and foremost transparency around weapons systems and exercises, risk mitigation mechanisms and new approaches to arms control," the German Chancellor added.

Germany's Annalena Baerbock says 'not a Ukraine crisis, this is Russia crisis'

While revealing his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he last visited Moscow, Scholz said he had cleared his counterpart that he would have to pay severe consequences if he tries to harm Ukraine in any manner.

Earlier on Friday, February 18, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock while speaking at the Munich Security Conference, expressed regret that Russian leaders declined to attend the conference and added, "This is not a Ukraine crisis... this is a Russia crisis."

"Russia issues an absolutely unacceptable threat with their troop's buildup vis-a-vis Ukraine, but also vis-a-vis all of us and our peace architecture in Europe. This is not the Ukraine crisis. We have to be very careful about our framing. It's a Russia crisis," the German FM added.

