Amid the escalating tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, the Russian embassy in South Africa asserted that they are combating Nazism in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy noted that they have been receiving letters expressing solidarity from South African individuals and organizations. As the Russian Embassy acknowledged the support of people in the tweet, the German Embassy rejected the claim of its Russian counterparts in its response to the post.

Russian Embassy in South Africa wrote on Twitter, "Dear subscribers, we have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organizations. We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine." In response to the Tweet, the German Embassy in South Africa called their statement "far too cynical." Furthermore, the German Embassy also accused Russia of "slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain" in Ukraine. Calling themselves as experts, the German Embassy in South Africa insisted that Russia is not "fighting Nazism" and further added, "Shame on anyone who's falling for this."

Dear subscribers, we have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organizations. We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine! 🇷🇺🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/vj0N6ClhSJ — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) March 5, 2022

Sorry, but we can't stay silent on this one, it's just far too cynical. What 🇷🇺 is doing in 🇺🇦 is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain. It's definitely not "fighting Nazism". Shame on anyone who's falling for this. (Sadly, we're kinda experts on Nazism.) — Germany in SA (@GermanEmbassySA) March 5, 2022

War of words erupt between German & Russian Embassies

The spat between the Russian and German Embassy did not end here as the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom responded to their German counterparts in South Africa. The Russian Embassy in the UK stated that Germany, which calls itself expert, has remained silent for eight years and they have not been able to convince Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements. Furthermore, the Russian Embassy in the UK pointed out that Germany has failed to hold negotiations with Donetsk and Lugansk.

Sadly, Germany was silent all these 8 years. Where were you, experts? What you really should be sorry for, is for failing to persuade Ukraine to implement Minsk Agreements and sit down for negotiations with Donetsk and Lugansk, as envisaged in them. https://t.co/2urgFLAn3n — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 5, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine entered its 12th day, the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter informed that owing to losses suffered by the Russian armed forces, the power of fighting has been lowered temporarily. The Defence Ministry informed that the Russian troops continue to concentrate forces for a "new wave of attack." The Ukrainian Defence Ministry further informed that the Russian armed forces are attempting to "strangle the hero-city Mariupol with a humanitarian crisis." Furthermore, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine stressed that they have been making every effort to provide humanitarian corridors.

«Have been past 11d of heroic resistance.

Due to the enormous losses suffered by the enemy, the power of fighting has been temporarily reduced. However, the russian invaders concentrate forces and budgets for a new wave of attacks» - @oleksiireznikov ➡️ https://t.co/Sn6PR1GIgi pic.twitter.com/Y0T862gtnb — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 7, 2022

Image: AP