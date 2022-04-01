German List Of Weapon Supplies For Ukraine Not Agreed 'with Anyone' In Kyiv: Reports

Germany’s list of weapons for Ukraine has not been agreed “with anyone” in Kyiv, Die Welt reported citing a source. As the war continued for 37th day on Friday, the German defense ministry said that they have enlisted weaponry with 300 million euros to support the Ukrainian military. The list encompassed drones and grenade launchers- both non-offensive weapons- despite the Zelenskyy administration asking for more offensive weaponry like tanks, reconnaissance and combat drones.

Berlin has refused to supply any kind of combat weapons to Ukraine. However, Kyiv demanded more tanks and other weapons saying that drones and grenade launchers were less required in the current situation. As a result, the latest list of ammunition supplies wasn't agreed with Kyiv, reported DW. It is pertinent to note that Germany reversed its years long policy of not supplying weapons to conflict zones asserting that the Russian invasion was an epochal moment that imperiled the entire post-World War II order across Europe.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. “It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, NATO has refused to directly interfere in the ongoing conflict but has increasingly supplied combat equipment and weapons to Ukrainian troops. Previously, Germany had provided 1000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger anti-tank defense system its own stockpile.

Putin talks to German chancellor

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Wednesday, discussed the issues pertaining to gas payments and the ongoing conflict. The Kremlin leader informed Scholz about the Russian government’s decision to switch gas transactions into rubles for Germany specifically. The phone call between the German Chancellor and Putin came after EU member states froze the foreign exchange reserve of the Bank of Russia. Putin told Scholz that the shift of gas transaction currency was taken in response to the violation of international law.



(Image: AP)