German Parliament Defence Committee Urges Scholz To Hold National Conference On Ukraine

The chairperson of the Parliament defence committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold a National Conference on Ukraine at the earliest to discuss additional measures needed to help the war-torn nation. She has suggested that the conference should be attended by the armed forces of Germany, industry and trade unions, DW reported. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann stressed that they must aim to create an "orderly plan" and start taking new measures in a "mutually agreed manner."

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has called it "necessary" to find out about the work carried out by Germany for Ukraine. She stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces have been resisting the Russian troops and succeeding in their actions with the help of humanitarian, economic and defence support provided by Germany. She warned that Russian armed forces have been making preparations for launching "major offensives," as per the DW report.

The Bundestag defence committee head expressed concern for "how long" Ukrainian armed forces will be able to defend their nation and added that their success "particularly depends on Germany's support." She has called on Germany to "take lead in Europe" in supporting Ukraine against the Russian military offensive. Earlier, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann had urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide heavy weapons to Ukraine. After her appeal, Germany started providing military equipment to Ukraine.

Germany releases list of weapons & ammunition provided to Ukraine

Earlier on July 13, Germany released a list of weapons and ammunition that have been transferred and will be delivered to Ukraine amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv. The list included stinger anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone devices, artillery ammunition and handguns. In the statement, the German government said that the funds for the upgrading initiative were increased to a total of 2 billion euros for 2022 with an aim to help Ukraine.

The list of weapons that have been delivered by Germany to Ukraine includes 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips, 14,900 anti-tank mines, 500 stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and 21.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition among other military equipment. Furthermore, Germany plans to transfer 53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices, 3 self-propelled howitzers 2000, 4,000 shots of anti-aircraft tank practice ammunition, 30 GEPARD anti-aircraft tanks, 10 autonomous surface drones and other military equipment.