Germany And France Tight-lipped On Reports Of Scholz And Macron's Planned Visit To Ukraine

Germany and France continue to remain tight-lipped about the planned visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine. The deputy official representative of the German government, Wolfgang Buchner, said that he cannot say "anything new" about Scholz's plans to visit Ukraine and insisted "for understanding," Ukrinform reported. Buchner said that Germany continues to stand "firmly" with Ukraine and stressed that Scholz was in constant touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Buchner further said that several German leaders have already paid a visit to Ukraine and added that Germany continues to remain in touch with the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) partners on all issues concerning the war between Russia and Ukraine, as per the Ukrinform report. Scholz has planned to visit Kyiv on June 16 along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the Elysee Palace, in a statement, said that French President Emmanuel Macron would visit Ukraine at the "appropriate moment," CNN reported. The statement issued by the Elysee Palace stated that they have been analysing several options, however, nothing has been "fixed" at this point in time.

Notably, several EU leaders including EU Council President Charles Michel, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda have visited Ukraine after Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. However, French President Emmanuel Macron has not travelled to Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Macron has stressed that he will visit Ukraine when it is "useful" and had travelled to Ukraine on February 8 before the war between Russia and Ukraine began.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday, June 11, visited Kyiv to hold a face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming the bloc's support for the embattled nation. In her statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen said, "We want to channel the investments and deliver reforms so that we improve the lives of Ukrainians; we rebuild Ukraine; we make Ukraine attractive for investors, a conducive environment for the business sector; and, of course, support Ukraine in pursuing its European path."

Von der Leyen stressed that the discussions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President Zelenskyy will enable them to finalise their assessment. During her visit to Kyiv, Ursula Von der Leyen met the Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital. Notably, the European leader’s remarks came as she made her second visit to Kyiv amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

The @EU_Commission is preparing ⁰our recommendation for EU Member States.⁰⁰My discussions today with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal will enable us to finalise our assessment.⁰⁰The path is known.



I appreciate the efforts and determination of Ukraine in this process. pic.twitter.com/wBJmOJ2P5x — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2022

🇺🇦🇪🇺 I’m deeply humbled by the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.



They are defending courageously their country, in very difficult conditions.



But I see life springing back in Kyiv.



As you rebuild and modernise Ukraine, Європа з вами! pic.twitter.com/LJbmsOjFuP — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 12, 2022

Good meeting with Prime Minister @Denys_Shmyhal



Ukraine is developing its reconstruction plan and we will partner in support.



From infrastructure to climate action or resilience, there is much work to be done.



We will do it, shoulder to shoulder. pic.twitter.com/8SQFQMzapF — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2022

(Image: AP)