Germany Expels 40 Russian Envoys Over Bucha Killings, 'further Measures' Being Prepared

In a key development, Germany on Monday expelled 40 Russian envoys over the brutal civilian killings in Bucha, Ukraine, where dozens of bodies were found lined across the streets in the aftermath of the Russian occupation. In response to the 'unbelievable brutality,' Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday, April 4 announced that dozens of Russian officials were being declared as 'persona non grata'. The Olaf Scholz-led country has also warned of 'further measures', hinting that additional action was being prepared against Moscow in partnership with allies.

Notably, the development comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lambasted Germany and France for indirectly abetting the death of Ukrainians through their policy over the last 14 years. In a video address released late on Sunday, Zelenskyy slammed former leaders of Germany and France - Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, inviting them to visit Bucha, and witness the slain and tortured Ukrainians lying on the streets.

“I invite Ms. Merkel and Mr. Sarkozy to visit Bucha, to see what the policy of 14 years of concessions to Russia has led to,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the Kyiv suburb where the devastating images emerged from. “See with your own eyes the tortured and slain Ukrainians.”

Ironically speaking on the 14th anniversary of the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, where Ukraine was denied membership, he blamed NATO for harbouring an 'absurd fear' of Russia. “They thought that by refusing Ukraine, they could appease Russia, to convince it to respect Ukraine and live normally alongside us." he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2008 Bucharest Summit had debated giving Ukraine a formal “membership action plan” to guide it toward qualifying for NATO membership. Germany's Merkel and France's Sarkozy had argued against the plan, asserting that the move could 'severely' hurt relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Russia denies Bucha slayings, calls them 'staged'

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As troops entered the Kyiv suburb, they found streets laden down with corpses of civilians, many with their hands tied on their backs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, TASS news agency reported. Russian troops had completed their exit from the region on March 30.