Germany Finance Minister Considers Calls To Start Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 'inappropriate'

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has stated that the proposal presented in Parliament, Bundestag, regarding the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is "inappropriate" and "wrong," RIA Novosti reported. The statement of Lindner comes after the Free Democratic Party of Germany's (FDP) Vice Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki called for using Nord Stream 2 pipeline to prevent an energy crisis in Germany. Kubicki stated that the German government should make every effort to ensure that their country has more energy.

Speaking to RND, Wolfgang Kubicki emphasized that there was "no good reason" to not start Nord Stream 2 pipeline. He stated that Germany should receive gas from Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure that "people do not have to freeze" in winter and the industry does not get impacted. According to FDP Vice Chairman Kubicki, Germany will continue to remain at Ukraine's side even after Berlin receives gas through Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Echoing similar remarks, Germany's left-wing leader and chairman of the Energy Committee in the Parliament, Klaus Ernst called it "sensible" to hold negotiations with the Russian government.

Klaus Ernst claimed that the energy sanctions imposed on Russia should not affect Germany. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ernst stressed that the decision will effectively "dampen prices" and stop Germany from suffering due to sanctions imposed against Russia. Meanwhile, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chairwoman of the German Parliament's Defence Committee, has called the Nord Stream 1 "dead." She further stated that they should not give any support to "war criminals." Furthermore, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann underscored that the gas storage level in Germany is 77.79% and they are working to receive gas from other sources.

Aus Wahlprogramm der @fdp: „Wir fordern Moratorium für Nord Stream 2“. Spätestens seit dem 24.02.2022 ist klar: Nord Stream 2 ist tot. Es darf keine Unterstützung von Kriegsverbrechern🇷🇺 geben. Gasspeicherstand in Deutschland liegt bei 77,79%. Wir arbeiten an neuen Bezugsquellen. — Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (@MAStrackZi) August 19, 2022

Ukraine FM terms calls from German leaders 'totally irrational'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised the calls from German leaders to hold talks with Russia regarding Nord Stream 2. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kuleba termed the calls made by German politicians to start Nord Stream 2 for a little while and close it later as "totally irrational." He tweeted, "Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational. This resembles drug addiction, when a person says “Just one last time!” without realizing the devastating consequences of each 'last time'. Addiction to Russian gas kills."

Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational. This resembles drug addiction, when a person says “Just one last time!” without realizing the devastating consequences of each “last time”. Addiction to Russian gas kills! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 19, 2022

