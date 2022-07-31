Germany, Hungary & Italy's Aircraft To Start Patrolling Baltic States' Skies From August 1

As surveillance aircraft from seven NATO countries have been holding air-to-ground warfare drills over Romania, fighter jets from Germany, Hungary and Italy are ready to take up air patrols over the Baltic region as part of NATO’s air policing mission on August 1, Monday.

Four Hungarian JAS-39 fighter aircraft and some eighty personnel will lead the mission out of Šiauliai air base in Lithuania, while four German Eurofighter aircraft will fly out of Ämari in Estonia tomorrow, according to NATO, to patrol the Baltic state's skies. They will be joined by the Italian Eurofighters based in Malbork, Poland to perform the sorties over the NATO member states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as the threat of Russian aggression in the neighbouring countries looms large following the invasion of Ukraine.

In accordance with NATO’s air policing mission, the fighter jets from the member states will take to the skies when aircraft near Allied airspace "do not follow good airmanship procedures." This may include tabling a flight plan and communicating with air traffic control.

“NATO air policing is a clear example of Alliance solidarity in action,” NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a statement. “At a time when European security has been fundamentally altered by Russia’s war against Ukraine, NATO fighter jets remain ready around the clock to protect Allied airspace. We are always vigilant," she added.

New Air Force contingents to replace Belgian, French and Spanish unit

NATO nation's new Air Force contingents will replace Belgian, French and Spanish units that have been patrolling the region since April, a month after Moscow troops launched an assault, jeopardising the European and Transatlantic regional security. Czech fighter jets based at Šiauliai station will continue their deployment throughout the summer, NATO clarified. "Allies have taken turns guarding the skies over Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania since they joined NATO in 2004, as the three countries do not have their own fighter aircraft," the Western military Alliance further informed.

"Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further bolstered air patrols in the eastern part of the Alliance, with additional aircraft," according to NATO.

Elsewhere, the Romanian F-16s, French Rafales, and German Tornado jets as well as US EA-18 fighter aircraft also launched from the USS Harry S. Truman carrier in the Mediterranean. In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO, in recent months has significantly strengthened its military presence in the eastern flank of Europe and the Baltic region, with more troops, maritime presence, and aircraft on patrol.