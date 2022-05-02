Germany Making Efforts To Isolate Russia, Plans To Invite PM Modi For G7 Summit: Report

As the war in Eastern Europe still continues to intensify, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is attempting to persuade several countries to reconsider their "neutral" stance towards Russia. According to the ZN.UA News, Scholz is expected to use his powers as chairman of the G7 and invite the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special guest at the summit. The summit of the group is scheduled to be held in the Bavarian Alps from June 26 to 28. As per the report, Germany will continue to strive to join PM Modi in forming a wide international alliance aimed at isolating Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

The report further stated that Germany also wants European defence corporations to provide India with a viable alternative to Russian arms supplies. Last week, the German Parliament voted in favour of ramping up the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression. According to reports, the union and the ruling traffic light coalition parties voted in favour of sending military help to Ukraine. A vast majority of 586 legislators voted in favour of the proposal at the Bundestag on April 28.

Germany supports embargo on Russian oil imports

In April, India was one of more than 50 countries that abstained in a UN vote to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. Germany and its G-7 partners, which include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, and Canada, have imposed broad sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, Germany also vowed to support the European Union-led embargo on Russian oil imports. Germany's Economy and Climate Ministery also stated that Berlin hopes to be completely independent of Russian crude oil imports by the end of the summer.

Russian forces started shelling steel plant in Mariupol after partial evacuation: Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 68th on Monday. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military commander claimed that Russian forces started shelling the steel plant in Mariupol city soon after the partial evacuation of civilians. In a television interview, Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega said that at least one more round of evacuations is needed to free residents from the Azovstal steel plant, as dozens of children are still trapped inside bunkers beneath the industrial facilities, PTI reported.

Image: AP/pmindia.gov.in