Russia Ukraine War LIVE: US Intel Says Only A 'matter Of Time' Before Biden Visits Kyiv

Image: AP
United Nations has estimated that the Russian blockade is preventing the export of 4.5 million tons of Ukrainian wheat. As a result of Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, sea routes cannot be accessed to export Ukrainian grains, said the body, as per Kyiv Independent.
Earlier, as the Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture Kyiv, Zelenskyy criticised the renewed assaults in the port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. It is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
“All the leaders of the free world know what Russia has done to Mariupol. And Russia will not go unpunished for this,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. He warned that Russia was “gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country.”
'It's only a matter of time' before US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, said US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff while detailing a three-hour-long discussion of the Congressional delegation had with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor said on social media that two explosions were heard in early hours of Monday in Belgorod, which is the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine.
United Nations operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol is underway, reported The Guardian citing confirmation from a spokesperson. The officials reached the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city, and the exercise is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine and Russia. It is to note that the steel plant was the last Ukrainian holdout in the besieged city of Mariupol.