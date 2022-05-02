Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War LIVE: US Intel Says Only A 'matter Of Time' Before Biden Visits Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war on Monday entered day 68 with explosions still being recorded in several Ukrainian cities. After civilians were stuck for several days in the besieged city of Mariupol, Zelenksyy on Sunday said that about 100 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. US-delegation led by Nancy Pelosi also arrived in Kyiv where she averred "We will not be bullied by Russia".

Aanchal Nigam
Russia Ukraine war news

Image: AP

07:42 IST, May 2nd 2022
Russia blockade prevents export of 4.5 million tons of wheat

United Nations has estimated that the Russian blockade is preventing the export of 4.5 million tons of Ukrainian wheat. As a result of Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, sea routes cannot be accessed to export Ukrainian grains, said the body, as per Kyiv Independent. 

07:39 IST, May 2nd 2022
All leaders of free world know what Russia has done to Mariupol: Zelenskyy

Earlier, as the Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture Kyiv, Zelenskyy criticised the renewed assaults in the port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. It is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

“All the leaders of the free world know what Russia has done to Mariupol. And Russia will not go unpunished for this,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. He warned that Russia was “gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country.”

07:36 IST, May 2nd 2022
US intelligence says only a 'matter of time' before Biden visits Ukraine

'It's only a matter of time' before US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, said US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff while detailing a three-hour-long discussion of the Congressional delegation had with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. 

07:36 IST, May 2nd 2022
Explosions heard in Belgorod early Monday

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor said on social media that two explosions were heard in early hours of Monday in Belgorod, which is the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine. 

07:27 IST, May 2nd 2022
UN evacuation ongoing from Mariupol steel plant

United Nations operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol is underway, reported The Guardian citing confirmation from a spokesperson. The officials reached the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city, and the exercise is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine and Russia. It is to note that the steel plant was the last Ukrainian holdout in the besieged city of Mariupol.

 

