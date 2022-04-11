Germany Organising Evacuation Flight For Ukrainian Troops Injured In Ongoing War: Report

The relentless military aggression by Russian troops in Ukraine has transcended its first month with casualties mounting on both the warring sides with each passing day. Taking into account the massive injuries inflicted among troops during the war, the German armed forces, Bundeswehr is planning an evacuation flight to bring the war-wounded Ukrainians to German hospitals. According to the reports of Eurointegration, a special Airbus A310 MedEvac plane will travel from Cologne to Rzeszów, Poland and then transport children and adults to Germany for treatment. It should be noted that Rzeszow is around 90 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border.

On Monday, the Bundeswehr dispatched a special plane to carry Ukrainian battle casualties to Germany, according to Deutschland.de. The aircraft is a flying critical care unit for the German Air Force and the paramedics will continue to treat the injured passengers in the air. Although wounded Ukrainian soldiers have been carried to Germany before, this is the first trip of its kind ever since the onset of the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the Donbas have been transported to Germany for treatment in the past. It is pertinent to note that the German parliament proposed that Eastern European countries should supply Ukraine with Soviet armaments rather than German Marder armoured personnel carriers. German media reported that Ukraine plans to buy German Marder infantry fighting vehicles directly from the manufacturer, Rheinmetall.

Future exports to Ukraine will be done directly through the armaments industry

In the meantime, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke about the military assistance to Ukraine stating that there are only a few options left for directly supplying Ukraine with weaponry and equipment from German military stocks. Lambrecht said that future exports to Ukraine will have to be carried out directly through the armaments industry in order to maintain Germany's defence capability.

She added that they are constantly collaborating with Ukraine. However, Lambrecht also noted that they have now reached a limit in terms of supplies from Bundeswehr inventories, according to DW News. But she said that this does not rule out the possibility of them doing more for Ukraine. The minister's remarks come as pressure mounts on Berlin from both within and beyond the country to extend and speed up military supply to Ukraine.