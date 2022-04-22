Germany: Scholz Opines Imposing Ban On Import Of Russian Gas Will Not End War In Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Berlin cannot stop the use of Russian energy as it will affect its economy. He suggested that the embargo on Russian gas will not end the war between Russia and Ukraine, EuroIntegration reported citing Spiegel. Scholz stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have initiated the military offensive in Ukraine if he was "open to economic arguments" The statement of Scholz comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 58.

Olaf Scholz stressed that giving up Russian energy would affect Germany and the whole of Europe. According to Scholz, the decision would impact the monetary fund required for Ukraine's redevelopment. He further questioned if people were "really" having thought about its consequences on the international world, EuroIntegration reported citing Spiegel. Presently, Germany purchases 25% of its oil and 40% of its gas from Russia. Olaf Scholz also stressed that they cannot provide heavy weapons to Ukraine as Russia posed a threat to NATO.

Germany working to end dependence on Russian gas: Finance Minister

Meanwhile, Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner told BBC News that they were working to end their dependence on Russian gas. However, he stressed that the decision will take time. Lindner stressed that they were making efforts for ending their reliance on Russian energy. He, however, suggested that they were imposing sanctions against Russia that would impact Russian President Vladimir Putin more than Germany, as per the BBC report. He highlighted that imposing a ban on importing Russian energy would affect German producers which include both manufacturers and carmakers.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian offensive in Ukraine which was launched on February 24 has entered its day 58. Following Russia's military attack on Ukraine, EU nations have imposed stringent embargoes against Moscow in a bid to pressurise Kremlin to put an immediate stoppage to the war. Some of the EU nations have even announced reducing the use of Russian gas in response to its military offensive in Ukraine. On April 2, the Lithuanian President announced the suspension of Russian gas imports and even called on other EU nations to end the use of Russian gas. Gitanas Nauseda tweeted, “Years ago, my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the aggressor,” Gitanas Nausėda, Lithuania’s president, tweeted. “If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!”

From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania 🇱🇹.



Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the agressor.



If we can do it, the rest of Europe 🇪🇺 can do it too! — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) April 2, 2022

