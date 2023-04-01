Germany, Sweden, Denmark Boost Collaboration On Nord Stream Investigation

Germany, Sweden, and Denmark had created collaboration and increased information exchange on the investigation of explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, a local daily stated, as reported by Sputnik. A united investigation team was initially intended to look into the explosions, but Sweden and Denmark withdrew due to privacy concerns, according to the report.

"Cooperation with these countries has now become much better," an unnamed source told the newspaper as reported by Sputnik.

In September of last year, explosions occurred on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which were constructed to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The operator of Nord Stream, Nord Stream AG, claimed that the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to predict how long it may take to fix.

Russia views the two pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism. Although American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh claimed that the explosions were planned by the United States with Norway's help, the probe has not yet produced any formal findings. Moscow reaffirmed its demands for an unbiased and thorough probe in the wake of Hersh's report. American involvement in the incident has been denied.

Russia calls for a transparent probe into the Nord Stream blast

The attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines were described by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as part of a planned disinformation campaign and an effort to deflect attention from the true perpetrators of the explosions. In light of recent "media leaks," Russia insists on an open investigation into the Nord Stream terror assault, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

To enable Russia to take part in the investigation, Peskov noted that it is essential to identify the perpetrators and those who gave the attack the order. The source commented on previous media reports that said a "pro-Ukrainian" businessman was involved in the attacks and said that this version was difficult to accept since "this is too difficult a task, which, probably, could only be handled by well-trained special service."