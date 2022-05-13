Germany Warns 'Russia Could Use Energy As Weapon' As War Continues To Ravage Europe

German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck has said that the Russian Federation could use “energy as a weapon” as the war in Ukraine continues to ravage Europe. Addressing media reporters on Thursday, he highlighted that although his country has reduced its dependency on Russian gas and oil, it could still take two years to completely phase out of fuel. Habeck, who also serves as the Energy Minister of Germany said that it could cause trouble for the president in winters.

On Thursday, Moscow announced sanctions against 31 foreign energy companies in retaliation to Western sanctions. Pertaining to the same, Habeck said that it was already leveraging its hydrocarbons to blackmail Europe. Around 40 per cent of Europe’s fuels come from Russia.

"The gas storage facilities must be full by winter or else we will be in a situation where we can easily be blackmailed," Habeck, who also serves as the country's economy and climate minister, said at a Thursday press conference. "It has to be said that the situation is coming to a head, in such a way that the use of energy as a weapon is now being realized in several areas," he added.

'Instrument of blackmail'

His comments echo what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month after Moscow turned the tap off for two European nations. She had labelled Russia's decision to cut off gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria an "instrument of blackmail." Late in April, the Russian Federation halted the supply of natural gas to the two countries after they refused to make payments in the country’s currency - Ruble.

Late in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered Gazprom’s foreign contractors to only accept payments from “Hostile countries” in Rubles. However, a majority of European countries including Poland, Germany and Bulgaria refused to do so. Interestingly, Moscow had released a notice regarding the same, which was dismissed by the West as “Gas blackmail of Europe.” Addressing reporters Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said “Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies. Russia is also proving that energy resources are a weapon. That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving the Russians of their energy weapons.”

(Image: AP)