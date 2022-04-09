Google Blocks YouTube Channel Of Russia's State Duma Amid Ongoing Moscow-Kyiv War

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Google blocked the Russian State Duma's YouTube channel "Duma TV" on Saturday. The State Duma is the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia. As per media reports, the channel had as many as 145 thousand subscribers, and all the videos posted on the channel garnered over 100 million views in total. State Duma deputies' comments and broadcasts of plenary sessions, as well as propagandists' unique programmes, were reportedly carried on the channel.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, termed the blockage of the channel as an act of violation of freedom of expression by the United States, NEXTA reported. Several Russian government websites have been banned from being accessible on the Google search engine amid the ongoing war. However, earlier this week, the American company denied removing the Russian websites from the search results, Interfax reported.

Russia asks Google to remove restrictions placed on government websites

Google's response came as Roskomnadzor, Russia's telecom regulator, announced that Google had removed Russian defence and interior ministry websites from search results in Russia. On April 5, Roskomnadzor demanded that Google remove the restrictions placed on Russian government websites in search results. Earlier this month, Roskomnadzor also urged YouTube to lift the restrictions imposed on channels run by the online publication PolitRussia.

Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian government has threatened to fine Wikipedia if it fails to delete "false information" of public interest concerning the situation in Ukraine. The Russian communications regulator claimed that Wikipedia is presenting incorrect information about Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine and military activity in the country. The regulator accused the site of intentionally spreading misinformation among Russian users. Notably, several countries across the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its "unjustified invasion" of Ukraine.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)