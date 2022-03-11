On the 15th day of the Russia Ukraine war, Google began sending air raid warnings to Android users in Ukraine via their phones before attacks are expected near them. At the request and with the assistance of the Ukrainian government, Google has begun rolling out a quick Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine.

"This work is supplemental to the country's existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government," said Kent Walker, Google's President of Global Affairs.

The Android notifications will be based on the Ukrainian government's existing alerts. Unfortunately, millions of civilians in Ukraine now rely on air raid notifications to try to flee, Walker said in a statement. Google said it is working on ways for businesses to flag if they are offering services to refugees in order to help the region's growing population of refugees.

Beginning today, hotel owners in Ukraine's neighbouring nations can specify whether they're offering free or subsidised accommodations for refugees on their Business Profile, Walker added. Local businesses can publish to their Search and Maps Business Profiles to provide various services and aid to Ukrainian refugees. "We'll make it possible for people to quickly find these places on Search and Maps as we compile this information over the coming weeks," Google added.

Russia Ukraine War Update

According to media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted the go-ahead on Friday for up to 16,000 Middle Eastern volunteers to fight alongside Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine, doubling down on an invasion that the West claims are losing steam. Moreover, Russian soldiers continued to shell Mariupol, while a Ukrainian minister voiced optimism that a "humanitarian passage" would be effectively established for residents to flee the city.

(With agency inputs)

Image: Unsplash