Greece & Cyprus Oppose Accession Of Ukraine To EU Through Fast-tracked Process: Report

Greece and Cyprus favour Ukraine's EU membership but oppose a fast-track approach, as numerous eastern European countries have requested, EURACTIV Greece reported citing diplomatic sources. Greece's position, according to Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, is that all procedures outlined in Article 49 of the EU Treaty should be followed.

At the same time, Athens places a high priority on the Western Balkans' accession process, which must be sustained and accelerated, according to the sources. Athens also insists on the region's European perspective being a top priority. When asked if Greece agrees to grant Ukraine candidate status in June, a source close to the situation said Athens wants to see the Commission's proposal first, while it is generally positive in such a viewpoint on the condition that member states agree, which is not the case at the moment.

In the case of the Republic of Cyprus, government sources told EURACTIV Greece that the country should wait and see what route the European Commission's judgement would take. If the outcome is favourable, Cyprus will support a request to award Ukraine candidate status. However, the insider stressed that all required procedures must be scrupulously followed, implying that the admission process will be lengthy.

The candidate countries from the Western Balkans, according to Cypriot authorities, must be taken into account in such an equation, as many of them have already taken significant measures toward admission, implementing necessary reforms, and satisfying several commitments.

Ukraine's EU application is creating a divide among European nations

Ukraine's desire to join the European Union has left the bloc grappling with how to reconcile its support for Ukraine with the worries of western member states, many of which are apprehensive of setting a precedent of "fast-track" membership. Although most member states appear to be amenable to eventual Ukrainian participation, there is a divide between east and west over how and when this would happen.

The journey to Brussels is long and, at times, difficult for seekers. The route, which involves tangled talks and systemic national reforms, can generally take a decade. Austria, Finland, and Sweden had the quickest processes, each taking roughly five years to complete the requirements. Notably, the negotiations to expand into Eastern Europe lasted more than a decade.

