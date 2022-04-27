Greece Energy Ministry To Discuss Payment Methods With Russian Gas Importers: Reports

Amidst the heated debate over the payments for Russian gas across countries. the Ministry of Environment and Energy in Greece announced that it will hold a meeting with gas importers to discuss the new procedure of paying energy firm Gazprom for the import of gas. A source in the gas industry told RIA Novosti that the Greek Environment and Energy Minister, with the support of the RAE (independent energy regulator), will hold the meeting with Russian importers. According to the source, they will speak on "clarifications" related to the final recommendations issued by the European Commission on gas payment.

Energy Ministry meeting in Greece to decide on payments for Russian gas

The source further noted that the European Commission, in its latest recommendations on payment in rubles, stated that they do not consider it a violation of sanctions and the firms can pay, RIA Novosti reported. The importers at the Energy Ministry meeting will be informed about the final decision on paying for Russian gas, whether it is to be paid in rubles or any other currency. The source further stressed that there has been a delay in the decision as European Commission had made recommendations that were opposite to the latest advisory that they have issued. According to the agency's interlocutor, they could be permitted to open accounts in rubles or "some very difficult decision" for Greece, as per the news report. The development comes after it was announced that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Environment and Energy to discuss the effect of Russia's decision to stop gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that "unfriendly countries" need to pay in rubles for importing Kremlin's gas.

Gazprom halts gas supplies to Bulgaria & Poland

Russian energy giant Gazprom has cut off the gas supplies to Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG as they have not made the payments in Russian rubles. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Russian state-owned energy corporation has announced halting the gas supplies to Bulgargaz and PGNiG. The energy firm in the statement said that the gas supplies will not be restored until the payments have not been made in Russian rubles, BBC News reported European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen has called for the suspension of gas to Poland and Bulgaria by Gazprom "an attempt by Russia to blackmail us." Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the decision shows Moscow's "unreliability" as a supplier. She called the decision of Gazprom "unjustified and unacceptable" and asserted that they are ready for this scenario. EU Commission President stated that they are in contact with their member states.

