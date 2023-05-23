Hamburg Court Sentences Man To 3 Years In Prison For Supporting Russian Aggression

The Hamburg Regional Court has handed down a three-year prison sentence to Marcel J., a 32-year-old individual, for the crime of supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. The court ruling was reported by Die Welt and European Pravda. The main factor contributing to the three-year sentence was the defendant's prior conviction in April by the Berlin District Court for assaulting a journalist. Due to legal requirements, a "total sentence" needed to be formed, leading to the extended punishment.

The Berlin court had previously sentenced Marcel J. to two years and four months in prison for the assault. The Hamburg court indictment revealed that the defendant had used social media to justify Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine, referring to Ukraine as a "terrorist state." He also operated a Telegram channel associated with the ultra-nationalist Russian Drugaya Rossiya (Other Russia) party, utilizing its name and logo.

Prosecution has described Marcel J. as a Russia sympathiser

Marcel J. also faced charges of violating the Weapons Act for possessing a prohibited knife. He is apparently an advocate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ideological figures like ultranationalist Alexander Dugin. The prosecution described him as a follower of "pro-Russian National Bolshevik ideas." Moreover, the defendant employed the Russian symbol of military propaganda known as the "Z," which is prohibited under German law.

This case follows previous instances in Germany where Russian-related symbols and activities were met with legal consequences. In April, a couple's request to change their last name, which sounded Russian, was denied by the administrative court in Koblenz. Similarly, in March, a man in Wiesbaden was fined €1,500 for wearing a T-shirt displaying a symbol of Russian aggression at his workplace. The Hamburg court's decision highlights the legal consequences faced by individuals who support and advocate for aggressive actions against other nations.