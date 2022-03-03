Here's How Implementation Of Martial Law In Russia Affects Russian Citizens

As Russian troops continue to inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, global powers are showcasing their opposition with sanctions against the attacking country. Amid the escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, the latter has now claimed that the Russian Federation is in plans to impose martial law across the country. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov on Wednesday confirmed earlier reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting to impose martial law across the country from March 4.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mikhail Podolyak, who is the adviser to the President of Ukraine had stated that he would not rule out the possibility of martial law being imposed in Russia. He shared a tweet, stating that both chambers of the Russian Parliament will meet in an emergency session on March 4, Friday. He further said that as far as he can tell, the possibility of martial law in Russia is on the table. This comes days after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law on the country after Moscow launched their military operation on the country.

Martial law in Russia

Martial law is generally implemented in a situation of civil unrest or at a time when a national crisis is ongoing or the country is in a state of war. According to the law cited by Wikipedia, Russian citizens across the country will face several restrictions. The restrictions placed under the name of martial law in its implanted zone will include restriction of entry, exit and freedom of movement, search, restriction of choice of place of residence.

Special operation of critical infrastructure and hazardous facilities will be implanted while all the important people will be evacuated. The implementation of the law will also strengthen the protection of public order, critical infrastructure and other important facilities. Curfews will be placed while military censorship in the field of communications will come into form. Martial law will also ban rallies and strikes and prohibit public, international or foreign organizations that undermine the country's security. Forced labour of citizens for defence needs and to restore destroyed facilities are commonly seen in places under martial law.

Russia Ukraine War

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities for the seventh day on Wednesday. In Kharkiv, Russia continued strikes on the intelligence headquarters, residential and administrative buildings. While addressing the UNGA, the Russian ambassador also defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that they are not attacking civilians. Furthermore, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to Thursday as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations. Amid Russia's continued attacks upon Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russians so far.

