Mikhail Podolyak, who is the adviser to the President of Ukraine stated that he would not rule out the possibility of martial law being imposed in Russia. He shared a tweet earlier today, March 2, stating that both chambers of the Russian Parliament will meet in an emergency session on March 4, Friday. He further said that as far as he can tell, the possibility of martial law in Russia is on the table.

On March 4, both chambers of the Russian parliament will convene for an emergency extraordinary session. As I understand it, the preventive imposition of martial law in Russia is on the agenda. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 2, 2022

Earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law and accused Russia of acting like "Nazi Germany," after Russia's President Vladimir Putin began an invasion of Ukraine last week on February 24. Before that, President Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency, allowing authorities to restrict mobility, halt gatherings, and prohibit political parties and organisations in the interests of national security and public order.

Russia's tactic is to bomb big cities: Podolyak

Now, President Zelenskyy's adviser says that martial law in Russia might be a possibility as Ukrainians are fighting the Russian forces. To back his claims, Mikhail Podolyak stated that there is a total ban on all rallies, and there is no access to the outside world, volumetric food is limited, and there is also a financial restriction in Russia. Adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak further said that the evacuation of those who can afford it is now underway across the country, which might suggest the implementation of martial law. He also stated that Russia's tactic is to bomb big cities and erase historical memory from the streets of Ukrainian cities.

With a total ban on all rallies, disconnection from the outside world, large-scale food and financial restrictions. The evacuation of those who can afford it is now beginning across the country… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 2, 2022

The world is criticising Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine and countries have imposed severe sanctions isolating Moscow from the rest of the world. Podolyak also stated that Russian enterprises have been completely ousted from the European market and that global corporations have completely abandoned the Russian market.

The 7th day of the war determined the main trend. Total expulsion of Russian companies from the European market. Today - Sberbank of Russia. This is the beginning. Global companies are leaving the Russian market - @Boeing, @AmericanExpress, @exxonmobil, @Ford… Pure isolation. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 2, 2022

Russia's attack on Ukraine is escalating the risk of nuclear disaster

On Wednesday, the United Nations' nuclear inspector cautioned that Russia's attack on Ukraine is increasing the risk of a nuclear disaster. It comes as the Russian-Ukraine conflict enters its seventh day, with combat raging across the country, according to CNBC. The International Atomic Energy Agency stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the first time a military conflict has erupted near the facilities of a large and established nuclear power programme, in this case, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Image: Twitter/@Podolyak_M, AP