Hillary Duff Slams Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War; 'I Hope His Existence Is Empty'

How I Met Your Father actor Hillary Duff recently took to Instagram to slam Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues his military attack on Ukraine. In a lengthy note, Duff condemned Putin for being greedy, as she asserted money can't make people happy. The star revealed it's 'excruciating' for her to watch the news and imagine the atrocities that Ukrainian civilians are facing day after another.

'How can humans do these things to one another': Hillary Duff

Amid continuous shelling and bombardments by Russian troops, millions of people have been separated and displaced from their families. Shedding light on the same, Hillary in her poignant note wrote,

GREED. Putin. I hope his existence is so LONELY and TORTURED and EMPTY. Money doesn’t make people happy. It can make your life easier but my only hope is by the grace of god his life is a miserable one. Watching the news is excruciating. I can’t imagine day after day of this reality …Fear. Loss. Losing everything you love and have worked hard for. separating from your family or watching them die. Not being able to lay them to rest. No safety. No food.

Duff further praised the strength and pride of the Ukrainian people for being courageous amid this crisis situation. She expressed feeling 'helpless, gutted and angry' to see the heinous things happening in the world. 'How can humans do these things to one another', she questioned.

"These Ukrainian people have some pride and strength I don’t think I could muster. I’m now hearing human trafficking is an issue for women and children escaping the country. I’m just sobbing thinking about this. Escaping one hell to another. Why and how can the world be this way? How can humans do these things to one another? Feeling helpless and gutted and angry and really just wanted to share. I’m seriously sad for the people of Russia too. I can’t imagine they want to be involved in this. #Ukraine," Hilary Duff concluded.

Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest update of the Russia-Ukraine War, Kyiv residents are facing difficulties in breathing amid continuous shelling by the Russian troops, reports Nexta TV. Notably, the concentration of pollutants in the area was reported to be 19.9 times higher than the norm recommended by the WHO.

Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff /AP