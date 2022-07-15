Hungarian PM Orban Asserts Europe 'suffering' Due To Sanctions Imposed Against Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, "European politics has shot itself in the lungs", and stressed that it is "suffocating" due to the lack of energy resources. He asserted that some countries will have no gas while others have it but at a very high price, TASS reported, citing Kossuth radio station. Orban emphasised that the EU's sanctions have caused an energy crisis in Europe.

Viktor Orban underscored that China has been the winner, the US "never loses" and Europe "suffers" due to the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia. He further stated that the sanctions imposed by the EU have resulted in China importing more raw materials from Russia at reduced prices, as per the TASS report.

He noted that China was buying oil from Arabs. However, it has now been importing Russian oil. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted that the measures taken against Russia have not succeeded in resolving the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that they have set up operational headquarters to create a special action plan.

Hungary to increase domestic energy production: Gergely Gulyas

Earlier on July 13, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said that the government has declared an "energy emergency" in response to rising energy prices and supply disruptions, according to AP. Gergely Gulyas said that Hungary will ramp up its energy production capacity, and prohibit energy exports. Gulyas added that the nuclear plant in Hungary will increase production and added that the measures will take effect in August. The annual energy production of natural gas in Hungary will be increased from 1.5 billion cubic meters to 2 billion cubic meters. He blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions imposed by the EU against Moscow for causing an "energy crisis" in Europe. Gulyas warned that gas in Europe will "unlikely be enough" for the autumn and winter season.

Orban opposed EU's decision to ban Russian oil

It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU nations have been announcing sanctions against Moscow. EU had intended to impose sanctions against the import of Russian oil. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban opposed the decision of the bloc stressing that the move will affect Hungary's economy.

Orban convinced EU leaders to permit the supply of oil through the Russian Druzhba pipeline to landlocked nations like Hungary, as per the AP report.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)