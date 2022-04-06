Hungary PM Calls On Putin To Agree For Ceasefire In Ukraine; Invites Him For Peace Talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he has talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Viktor Orban stated that he has invited Putin to Hungary for holding "peace talks" in Budapest, Polish News reported. Speaking at a press conference, Orban said that the meeting would be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Viktor Orban stated that Russian President Putin's response was "positive." However, he added that Putin would "set the conditions." Addressing a press conference, Viktor Orban stated that he urged Putin to agree for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Expressing his views on Hungary's future in the European Union, Viktor Orban stated that they "still" see their future in the EU and added that Hungary will continue to remain a member of NATO, as per the Polish News report. He called for organising a conference on European security at the earliest.

Hungary PM expresses willingness to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Meanwhile, Hungary PM Viktor Orban has expressed willingness to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Hungarian Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations of Hungary, Zoltan Kovacs, in a tweet stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles if Russia asks them to do so. Zoltan Kovacs tweeted, "PM Orban: We don't have any difficulty paying in rubles, if the Russians ask us to, we pay in rubles." The statement of Hungary's PM came as Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded that payments for Russian gas from "unfriendly countries" be made in rubles.

PM Orban: We don't have any difficulty paying in rubles, if the Russians ask us to, we pay in rubles. #Orban #pressconference — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) April 6, 2022

About 18,600 Russian troops lost their lives since the invasion started: Ukraine

It is to mention here that Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in a Facebook post dated April 6, claimed that about 18,600 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1,861 combat armoured machines, 332 artillery systems, 107 MLRS, 684 tanks, 135 helicopters, 150 aircraft, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,324 vehicles. Furthermore, 76 fuel tanks, 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven vessels including ships and boats. 25 special equipment, 4 mobile SRBM system of Russia have been destroyed.

Image: AP