Hungary PM Says Vehicles With Country's Registration Plates Can Refuel At Reduced Rate

Amid the ongoing war and energy crisis, the Hungarian government on Thursday announced to provide fuel at reduced prices to cars with Hungarian registration plates. According to Hungarian public broadcaster- Hirado, the new orders will be applicable at all fuel centers in Hungary from Friday. As per the government, the decision was taken to protect the country's security and economy.

Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister's office, said the decision was taken following the indirect danger posed by the Russia-Ukraine war. The PM office noted there is a possibility of a humanitarian catastrophe and the economic consequences due to the "special military operations".

"The war was taking place between Ukraine and Russia. Though this did not pose an armed threat to Hungary, a humanitarian, and many refugees are coming to Hungary. Concerns about the economy have also been exacerbated by the events," said the Prime Minister's office. "The Hungarian economy must also be made crisis-resistant during the war," it added. In the protracted war, Hungary's economy must also be protected, and every effort must be made to reduce overheads, support families, and preserve the value of pensions, the minister added.

'Conflict threatening energy and financial stability of Hungary'

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared a state of emergency in reaction to Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Orban said in a video message that the Ukraine conflict is a "continuous threat to Hungary," which has put their security at risk. He also said that the conflict is threatening the energy and financial stability of the country's economy and households.

Orban also stated that the first actions taken by his government will be disclosed on Wednesday. Earlier today, Ukrainian and Hungarian gas transmission system operators agreed to extend access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023. Thus Ukraine preserves reliable access to the demanded route of gas imports, as since the beginning of 2022 supplies from Hungary accounted for 46% of gas imports to Ukraine, and in 2021 – more than 85%, according to the statement released by the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine.