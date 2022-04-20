Hungary Won't Support European Union Sanctions Against Russian Oil & Gas: Foreign Minister

As various European countries are urging the European Union to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas, Hungary, which is a member of the EU has stated that it will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that the country will not support any restrictions on Russian oil and gas, reaffirming Budapest's position from last month. As per the reports of the Independent, Szijjarto claimed that the crisis in Ukraine had no effect on Russian gas imports to Hungary.

Hungarian Foreign Minister also said that they do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia. He went on to say that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to nuclear energy cooperation with Russia, specifically fuel supplies for Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant. He further stated that Hungary has pledged to do everything to protect the security of its energy supply. Hungary shares its eastern border with Ukraine, which has been brutally attacked by the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy singled out Germany and Hungary

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy singled out Germany and Hungary in an interview with the BBC earlier this month, accusing them of obstructing efforts to impose an embargo on Russian energy shipments. He stated that he believes the oil embargo is one of the important issues that has been opposed by Germany and Hungary among European countries. He continued by stating that they need to communicate with these countries.

Although Hungary criticized the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated last month that restrictions on Russian oil and gas would not be supported. He said that they condemn Russia's armed offensive and the war, but they will not allow Hungarian families to bear the brunt of the conflict and as a result, the sanctions must not be extended to the oil and gas sectors. PM Orban further said that restrictions on Russia's oil and gas sector will place a disproportionately high weight on Hungary.

New sanctions on Russia were imposed by the European Union

New sanctions on Russia were imposed by the European Union earlier this month, including an unprecedented coal embargo. The EU has stated that it is working on a new wave of sanctions against Russia. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign affairs leader, has cautioned the West that paying for Russian gas and oil aids Russian President Vladimir Putin in funding his war.

Image: Unsplash/ AP