IAEA Agrees To Send Its Delegation To Zaporizhzhia NPP At Ukraine's Invitation: FM Kuleba

In a recent development pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has agreed to lead a delegation to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) at Ukraine's invitation. This came amid the worsening situation owing to continuous shelling in the region around the plant. Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephonic conversation with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday and confirmed about the agency's officials' visit.

"In our call, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi informed me that, responding to Ukraine’s invitation, he is ready to lead an IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. I emphasized the mission’s urgency to address nuclear security threats caused by Russia’s hostilities [sic]," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. This comes after the UN nuclear watchdog agency made repeated requests to Russia and Ukraine to allow an expert mission to visit the facility. The situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the IAEA since Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine accuses Russia of deploying 'heavy weapons' at ZNPP

Meanwhile, IAEA chief Grossi has also expressed his "grave concern" over continued shelling at the nuclear power plant, saying it highlights the possibility of a nuclear tragedy which may endanger the environment and human health in Ukraine and beyond. Amid the ongoing war, Russia and Ukraine have put blame on each other for shelling the nuclear facility. The Ukrainian administration has also accused Russian forces of deploying "heavy weapons" at the ZNPP.

However, the accusation has been firmly denied by the Russian Defence Ministry. “Russian troops have no heavy weapons either on the territory of the station or in the areas around it. There are only guard units,” the ministry said in a statement. It should be noted here that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier on March 4, 2022. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops. Further, the attack had also invited widespread condemnation, as world leaders slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

Image: AP