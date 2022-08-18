Russia Asserts Ukrainian Shelling At Zaporizhzhia NPP Violates IAEA’s Core Principles

As the situation continues to remain grim in the region around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia has accused Ukraine of continuing shelling the facility in violation of basic principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Speaking at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York, senior Russian diplomat Igor Vishnevetsky accused the Ukrainian forces of launching a fresh attack on the ZNPP on Wednesday, August 17.

"Ukraine continues launching completely irresponsible strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP violating not only seven ideals of IAEA but also the basic principles of the agency as well. It’s forbidden to strike nuclear facilities, it’s forbidden to subject nuclear power plants to artillery fire or any other fire. This is extremely dangerous," stated Vishnevetsky, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, the TASS news agency reported. He further stated that the Ukrainian side understands very well the repercussions of shelling at the nuclear plant, but still, they continue doing it.

Ukraine is getting 'support' for launching strikes at ZNPP: Russia

According to the Russian diplomat, Ukraine is getting "support" for doing this, which raises serious concerns and can end up in a "catastrophe". Vishnevetsky further stated that a delegation from the IAEA won't be able to visit the plant unless Ukraine ceases launching violent attacks on the nuclear facility. "In order to facilitate the IAEA delegation’s visit, first of all, the Ukrainian side should stop its shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. A delegation is unable to arrive there, while the plant is under fire - it is very dangerous," he added. Notably, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of launching strikes around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Kosovo Forces ready to intervene if ZNPP's stability is jeopardised: NATO

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has repeatedly appealed to both warring countries to allow nuclear experts to examine the damage and evaluate security and safety at the vast nuclear complex. Meanwhile, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Kosovo Force (KFOR) is ready to intervene if the stability of ZNPP is jeopardised. The KFOR is a NATO-led international peacekeeping force based in Kosovo - a partially recognised state in Southeast Europe. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control but is currently run by Ukrainian workers as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for close to six months now.

Image: AP