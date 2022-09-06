The International Atomic Energy Agency has released a report regarding the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine. The report includes the findings from the IAEA mission's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In its report, the IAEA said that their team witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, particularly on September 3 and has stated that it is still "gravely concerned" over the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

"The IAEA is still gravely concerned about the situation at the ZNPP – this hasn’t changed. The Seven Pillars have all been compromised at the site," IAEA said in the report.

Notably, Russia seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Moscow's troops launched an offensive in Ukraine. According to the report, the IAEA team was advised to evacuate to the ground level of the administrative building. The team also witnessed the damage caused by reported events at different locations. The IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) noted that the shelling could have affected safety-related structures and caused loss of lives, according to the report.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that the past events have not caused a nuclear emergency but demonstrated a constant threat to nuclear safety. In the report, IAEA said, "During the ISAMZ, the team closely witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP, in particular on 3 September when the team was instructed to evacuate to the ground level of the Administrative Building. Moreover, the team observed damage at different locations caused by reported events with some of the damage being close to the reactor buildings."

"The ISAMZ noted with concern that the shelling could have impacted safety related structures, systems and components, and could have caused safety significant impacts, loss of lives and personnel injuries. In this context, the IAEA Director General, upon his return from the ISAMZ, stated that while past events had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they represented a constant threat to nuclear safety and security because critical safety functions (containment of the radioactivity and cooling in particular) could be impacted," the IAEA said in the report.

Recommendations made by IAEA

In the report, the IAEA has recommended that the shelling on the site and in the region "should be stopped" to further damage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It stressed that the physical protection system should be operated as designed and the operation of safety and security systems and equipment at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant should be ensured.

It has further called for the removal of vehicles that could intervene in the functioning of safety and security systems and for an appropriate work environment, including family support, for operating staff. The IAEA has recommended ensuring the off-site power supply line redundancy as designed. Moreover, it has been recommended that all concerned parties make efforts for ensuring supply chains for continued nuclear safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The IAEA has said that the emergency response functions should be exercised and ensure reliable communication means and channels, including internet and satellite connectivity.

"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation. This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP," it said in the report.

Image: AP