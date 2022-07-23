ICRC Chief Hails Grain Export Deal Between Russia And Ukraine As 'life-saving'

Red Cross Chief Robert Mardini on Friday hailed a “life-saving” grain export deal reached between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier in the day, both the warring countries signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN, clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain. In the aftermath, Mardini said that the deal would save thousands of people across the world who are struggling to feed their families amidst the ongoing war.

“Deal that allows the grain to leave Black Sea ports is nothing short of life-saving for people across the world who are struggling to feed their families,” Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) asserted.

Furthermore, he underscored that “nowhere were the consequences (of the blockade felt harder than in communities already impacted by armed conflict and climate shocks. Before the war, Ukraine was the main food grain supplier to Africa and had large markets in Europe. As per Red Cross’ Market Monitoring, over the past six months has seen the price of food staples rise by 187% in Sudan; 86% in Syria; 60% in Yemen; 54% in Ethiopia; as compared to the same time period last year,” Mardini said emphasising that “efforts should be continued” in the restoring the space.

Kyiv, Moscow agree on allowing export of grains

On Friday, Ukraine and Russia signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain. The development took place in Istanbul in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. Apart from them, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar were also in attendance. According to reports, the deal would enable Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security. Hailing the deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was a sign that "Ukraine can withstand this war."

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres hailed the agreement saying, "the unprecedented agreement on the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid the ongoing war is a beacon of hope in a world that desperately needs it."

(Image: AP)