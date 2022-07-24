Imagine Dragons' Musicians Become Ambassadors For Ukraine's UNITED24 Amid Russian Invasion

Musicians of the American group -- Imagine Dragons have become ambassadors of the United24 national brand platform. According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the band will promote the direction of medical care. "The legendary Imagine Dragons have become ambassadors of the @u24_gov_ua platform. The group will promote the direction of medical care. And first, they will support the ambulance fundraiser launched by @FirstLadyOfUkraine," the president wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.

Moreover, during an online call with the members of one of the world's most popular bands, Imagine Dragons, Zelenskyy on Friday discussed their future collaboration with the fundraising platform UNITED24, according to the Ukrainian President's Office. The famous American pop rock band will promote funds supporting medical assistance to Ukraine and will start by fundraising for ambulances.

The musicians will promote the Medical Aid direction of UNITED24. In particular, they will support the fundraising for ambulances, which was started by the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the statement released by the Ukrainian President's Office informed.

Imagine Dragons: Ambassadors for United24 platform

The UNITED24 platform was launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. The platform was started with the goal to increase donations to Ukraine and ensure the efficiency and transparency of their distribution.

UNITED24 raises funds to be used in three directions - medical aid, rebuild Ukraine and defence and demining.

The rock band, Imagine Dragons will work with UNITED24 and local leaders to find ways to raise awareness and funds for the people of the country until the illegal occupation of Russian forces on Ukrainian land ends. The band in collaboration will support the country by raising funds for ambulance vehicles launched by Olena Zelenska to help save thousands of lives.

Imagine Dragons to support Ukraine

Thanking the band, Zelenskyy said, "In 2018, you visited our country for the first time. In 2022, you are still doing your best so that the voice of Ukraine continues to be heard throughout the world. Thank you for this!"

"We love the people of Ukraine and want to help in any way possible. Injustices like this can only be conquered when people around the world come together. We stand by the beautiful people of Ukraine and their courageous leader President Zelenskyy," group's lead singer Dan Reynolds said adding, "We look forward to the day when we can play a concert again in Kyiv and celebrate freedom, life and music with the resilient and strong people of Ukraine."