In Pics: Russian Tanks Destroyed Outside Kyiv, Ukrainian Troops Pose For Selfies

Quick links:
Ukrainian soldiers on top of armoured vehicles passing by a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday.
People who sought asylum in a church's basement now converted into a bomb shelter. They fled from nearby villages invaded by the Russian army, in the town of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv district.
Ukrainian soldiers seen helping out an elderly woman. She was hiding from the Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water, in the Irpin region.
As the relentless attacks continued in the outskirts of Kyiv, Irpin, more people were forced to flee their homes and move to ad-hoc bomb shelters in nearby areas.
A Ukrainian soldier clicking a selfie while standing atop a destroyed Russian tank after Ukrainian forces raided a Russian position outside Kyiv, Ukraine.
A damaged gas mask lies on the pavement in a Russian-invaded region that was now regained by Ukrainian forces, outside Kyiv.
An octogenarian on Thursday rode a bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
As shelling continued, Ukrainian soldiers retrieved a body of a civilian slain by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin region.
A Ukrainian soldier enjoyed condiments while keeping a machine gun close at hand during his lunch break.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates