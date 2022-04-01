Last Updated:

In Pics: Russian Tanks Destroyed Outside Kyiv, Ukrainian Troops Pose For Selfies

As the Russian war escalated to day 37, Ukraine displayed a sturdy resistance against the invading troops rummaging homes and lives in the ex-Soviet nation.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
1/10
IMAGE: AP

Ukrainian soldiers on top of armoured vehicles passing by a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday. 

2/10
IMAGE: AP

People who sought asylum in a church's basement now converted into a bomb shelter. They fled from nearby villages invaded by the Russian army, in the town of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv district.

3/10
IMAGE: AP

Ukrainian soldiers seen helping out an elderly woman. She was hiding from the Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water, in the Irpin region. 

4/10
IMAGE: AP

As the relentless attacks continued in the outskirts of Kyiv, Irpin, more people were forced to flee their homes and move to ad-hoc bomb shelters in nearby areas.

5/10
IMAGE: AP

A Ukrainian soldier clicking a selfie while standing atop a destroyed Russian tank after Ukrainian forces raided a Russian position outside Kyiv, Ukraine. 

6/10
IMAGE: AP

A damaged gas mask lies on the pavement in a Russian-invaded region that was now regained by Ukrainian forces, outside Kyiv.

7/10
IMAGE: AP

An octogenarian on Thursday rode a bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

8/10
IMAGE: AP

As shelling continued, Ukrainian soldiers retrieved a body of a civilian slain by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin region.

9/10
IMAGE: AP

A Ukrainian soldier enjoyed condiments while keeping a machine gun close at hand during his lunch break. 

10/10
IMAGE: AP

Two youngsters who left studying midway to join the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces pose for a photograph, in Lviv, western Ukraine. 

