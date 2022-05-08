In UK, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Trademark Fleece Auctioned Off For Over Rs 85 Lakhs

As war ravages relentlessly in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'famous khaki fleece' has now been auctioned for £90,000 (₹85,43,505.62) at a London auction, The Daily Mail reported. The khaki jacket was bought for £90,000(Rs 85,43,505.62) at the Brave Ukraine fundraising event. The event was hosted by the Ukraine Embassy at the Tate Modern in London on Friday, 6 May.

Before the auction started, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a virtual address at the event. In his address, Zelenskyy appreciated Britain and its premier Boris Johnson for their support to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. Zelenskyy avered that Russian troops continue to bomb the cities and people in Ukraine. According to the embattled Ukrainian leader, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged almost 400 health facilities, which include hospitals, and maternity hospitals, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian government. He highlighted that Russia has brought problems to Ukraine and Europe that they did not imagine a few months back. He stated that the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol continued and they have moved out more than 300 people from Mariupol. It is pertinent to note that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine transcended 70 days unabated with no signs of cessation in sight.

Boris Johnson calls Zelenskyy 'a disaster for Putin'

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson also addressed the event and called on attendees to partake in the bidding for charity. Johnson urged people to bid "much higher" for Zelenskyy's fleece as the bid had to start at £50,00, according to the statement released by the UK government. He further stated that Zelenskyy used to wear these fleece while addressing people. Boris Johnson said, "Support Ukraine tonight my friends so that that great ancient European capital Kyiv can never be threatened again, and that Ukraine can be whole and free once more." Johnson called Zelenskyy "a blessing for Ukraine and for the world" and "a disaster for Putin." It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russia invasion of Ukraine, Britain has been providing economic, military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

"Take part in today’s charity auction. Whether you are bidding for Volodymyr’s fleece – a snip at £50,000, I want much higher bids than that, or you are bidding for a tour of Kyiv with Mayor Klitschko, I have had a tour of Kyiv with Mayor Klitschko, it’s a beautiful city. Well worth it, dig deep," Boris Johnson said in his address.

I was honoured to speak at the Brave Ukraine Fundraiser this evening alongside @ZelenskyyUa.



Our support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we must do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself and ease the burden of suffering on innocent Ukrainians.



Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/la3Z3pyHwM — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2022

Image: AP