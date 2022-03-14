Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city that has witnessed mass-scale devastation since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war 19 days ago, remains to be one of the most volatile areas of the raging conflict. With the Russian troops unabashedly targeting Kharkiv with incessant shelling of bombs and missiles, the Ukrainian army with the support of the courageous civilians is putting up stiff resistance against the Russian aggression.

With an undeterred spirit to battle the Kremlin’s forces out, the civilians are enhancing the rescue operations by dousing the fire and dismantling the rubble of the destroyed buildings and residential complexes, to minimise the losses. The latest video accessed by Republic TV demonstrates how civilians in Kharkiv are bravely working to put out a fire that had broken out after the Russian army bombarded the area.

Rescue operation continues in Kharkiv amid escalated Russian aggression

In the continuous on-ground reportage by Republic Media Network, several such visuals have been shared earlier. As the ongoing conflict continues, the Russian army is now targetting schools, residential buildings and complexes. Buildings have been charred, institutions and historic places have been crumbled. Several innocent civilians, including children lost their lives in the ongoing unprovoked warfare.

In the past 19 days, President Putin’s forces have been successful in seizing control of many geo-strategically pertinent cities, including port-city-Mariupol and Kherson that are closer to Russia-annexed Crimea. In their multi-pronged attack, the Russian federation has thrust its forces at the Chernobyl nuclear plant by invading through the Belarus-Ukraine border. Furthermore, its attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant- Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant remains to be a constant threat to the entire world.

Fourth round of peace talks being held virtually

This comes at a time when both the conflicting nations are looking forward to reaching some negotiations to halt the ongoing violence while holding the fourth round of peace talks on Monday. Besides, prior to this, the two sides have held three rounds of peace talks, which resulted in a stalemate.

Even as Russia carries on its operation to besiege Kyiv, domestic and global pressure is mounting on President Putin as Russia continues to receive massive economic sanctions for invading Ukraine. Adding to it, Russia is also facing severe losses - of troops and defence weapons, equipment in the war.

Image: AP