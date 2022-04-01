Republic Media Network continues to report from multiple locations in the war zone in Ukraine, revealing how civilians and the armed forces are preparing themselves to fight the invading Russian troops. In an exclusive report from a camouflage net store in Lviv, a civilian named Delna informed that they are receiving the fabrics from common people and a few other stores who are contributing their clothes. She further disclosed that they are also receiving fabrics from a few European countries like Poland.

As per various reports, volunteers in Ukraine have been developing camouflage nets in a bid to protect military equipment and vehicles from air attacks. For the unversed, camouflage nets are made by attaching strips of brown and green fabric in a manner that it becomes tough to distinguish between the object that the nets are concealing and the terrain it is being placed.

Ukraine army takes down Russia's MI 28N chopper in Luhansk's Holubivka region

On the other hand, the latest video accessed by the Republic Media Network from the battleground depicts a Russian chopper that was shot down by the Ukrainian troops on the 37th day of conflict. The video is reportedly from the Luhansk Oblast's Holubivka region. In the video, Russia's beast MI-28N chopper can be seen shot down by the Ukrainian troops with the help of MANPADS (Man-portable Air Defence System). It is pertinent to note that the MI-28 is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, anti-armour attack helicopter.

Ukraine alleges Russia preparing to create 'Kherson People's Republic'

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff on Friday reported that Russia is attempting to set up military-civilian administration and is preparing to create a 'Kherson Peoples Republic' to monitor Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Kherson is just a stone's throw away from the Russian controlled Crimea. Kherson - the third-largest Ukrainian city fell into Russia's hands on March 3 after a fierce gunbattle.

Earlier this month, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy had warned people of Russia's attempt to constitute a 'Kherson People's Republic'. In his late-night address after the 17th day of the war, Zelenskky, in a video address, had accused Russia of attempting to separate Kherson from Ukraine by pressurising and bribing local leaders.

On March 27, Ukraine's defence ministry had confirmed the killing of another Russian General, Lt Gen Yakov Rezantsev near the southern city of Kherson. However, Russia did not confirm the death of its Lieutenant General. With this, Ukrainian military forces have killed as many as seven Russian generals since the war began, claimed Ukraine. The first lieutenant general, Andrei Mordvichev, was reportedly killed by a Ukrainian strike on the same base.