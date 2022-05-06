India At UNSC Calls For Independent Probe Into Bucha Genocide; Reiterates Call For Peace

India at UN Security Council strongly condemned the horrifying civilian genocide in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter, the country’s permanent representative to the UN body TS Tirumurti avered. Speaking at a press briefing later, the diplomat emphasized that New Delhi “remains on the side of peace & believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict.” India, which shares close ties with Russia, is walking a tightrope between Kremlin and the west as the war continues to ravage Ukrainian territories.

“India has strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. India remains on the side of peace and therefore, believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and while those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty.” TS Tirumurti said.

'Path of diplomacy is the only way out'

It is pertinent to mention here that since the onset of the conflict in February, India has repeatedly called for peace and cessation of all hostilities. On Thursday, Tirumurti reiterated the same, saying, “The path of diplomacy and dialogue was the only way out.” He further noted that the war has had global implications, particularly in the energy sector. He further welcomed the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Moscow and Kyiv and his call for a ceasefire.

Focussing on saving the lives of innocent civilians, he lauded the efforts made by the United Nations in rescuing civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol. “We hope these efforts will extend to other areas as well," Tirumuthi said. Speaking about efforts made by the PM Modi administration, he said that India has been dispatching humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, which comprises medicines and other essential relief materials.

"We are also providing more medical supplies to Ukraine. We support calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies, including through the establishment of humanitarian corridors. We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the evolving humanitarian requirements," he continued. The war over Kyiv's sovereignty continued for its tenth week.

