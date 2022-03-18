India At UNSC: Humanitarian Action In Ukraine Must Be Guided By Principle Of Neutrality

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, India at the UN Security Council UNSC) on Thursday stressed that humanitarian action in Ukraine must be guided by "principles of humanity" and not be politicised. Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ukraine called by six members of the council, Indian permanent representative T.S. Tirumurti reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities across the embattled ex-Soviet nation. He further emphasised that all parties involved in the conflict must follow the path of diplomacy and dialogue to reach a concrete resolution.

"Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These measures should not be politicised," Tirumurti said at the meeting.

The Indian ambassador also highlighted that the situation in Ukraine has "progressively deteriorated, especially in the conflict zones." He called on the international community to respond to the humanitarian needs of Ukraine, including expanding generous support to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan.

In today’s UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HP0NIcA9XR — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 17, 2022

India sent 9 tranches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

While India has maintained its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, New Delhi has not failed to recognise the dire crisis resulting from the military conflict between two ex-Soviet nations. Keeping in view the dire needs of people in Ukraine, India has already dispatched over 90 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries in 9 separate tranches, Tirumurti noted. The supplies delivered until March 1, also included medicines and other essential relief material. "We are in the process of identifying such requirements and sending for the supplies in the coming days," the ambassador said.

For a recap, the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24. In the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has suffered heavy losses in terms of life and property. According to the UN, 3 million have been displaced amid the ongoing colossal war. Meanwhile, the Russian forces have captured key cities in Ukraine, including Kherson and Chernobyl, and Zaporizhzhya NPP and have continued to attack the strategic city of Mariupol. As many as 2,500 people have been killed in Mariupol since February 24, according to a rough estimate by local authorities of the city council.

